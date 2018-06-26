Gunman threatened and punched man at flat

A man carrying a gun came to the door of a flat in the Crumlin Road area of Belfast and threatened the occupant, before punching the householder and then running off. A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Police are appealing for information and witnesses after an incident at a flat in the Crumlin Road area of north Belfast last night, Monday 25th June.”

Inspector Thomas Fairfield said: “At approximately 11:40pm it was reported a man carrying what was described as a handgun came to the door of a flat and threatened the male occupant.

“The occupant reported he was punched a number of times by the suspect, who subsequently ran off.

“The occupant did not require hospital treatment.”

The PSNI Inspector continued: “The suspect was described as being approximately 5 foot tall and had his face covered with a green-coloured balaclava. He was reported to have been wearing a grey-coloured tracksuit with a top featuring blue stripes on the hood and sleeves.”

He added: “I would ask that anyone who was in the Crumlin Road area last night around 11:40pm and witnessed any suspicious activity to contact police on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1729 of 25/06//18.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”