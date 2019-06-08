‘Half the police and IRA would like to put killer of Eamon Collins up for OBE’

Over four months after the PSNI said the net was closing on the murderers of a former Provo, his biographer has voiced scepticism about the prospects of finding justice.

Mick McGovern, a journalist who co-authored Eamon Collins’ life story alongside him, said his IRA violence followed by his later renouncement of his old comrades meant the victim would find little sympathy among either republican communities or the police, and doubted whether solving case is “high on their priority list”.

In late January, to mark 20 years since Mr Collins was killed, the PSNI said advances in DNA technology meant they were “close to identifying” at least one man who was involved in the fatal attack, and appealed for the Newry/south Armagh community to help.

The PSNI said “in the weeks ahead... those responsible should expect police attention”.

Since then, three men in their 60s were arrested, but all have been released unconditionally.

Newry man Mr Collins was a former intelligence operative for the IRA, working as a customs officer in his day job.

In his book Killing Rage, he said growing disillusionment with the IRA led him to admit to a litany of crimes – only to then recant his testimony.

He was shunned in republican circles afterwards, and went on to publicly renounce and attack the IRA.

He refused to leave Newry despite threats, and was killed while walking his dogs. It is thought he was stabbed in the face perhaps 20 times or more.

Mr McGovern, who used to live in the UK but later moved to Germany, and who does not often speak publicly about the subject, was asked if he believes the killer/s will ever be caught.

“Anything’s possible in Northern Ireland, I suppose,” he said. “It depends on what resources they’re putting into it. However, I can’t imagine that solving the murder of a former Provo is high on their priorities list.”

He said police probably regard it as being “about the same ranking as hunting down the bloke stealing underwear off washing lines” on the criminal spectrum.

“Let’s face it: half the PSNI would probably like to put Eamon’s murderer forward for an OBE – as indeed would half the republican movement (if the OBE wasn’t a bauble of the hated Crown).

“All the same, if what they’re saying about the DNA sample is true, then I’d have thought they’ve got a 50/50 chance of putting someone in the dock eventually.”

Deputy head of the police’s Legacy Investigation Branch, Superintendent Stephen Wright, said: “The PSNI is committed to carrying out full and thorough investigations into all crimes and bringing offenders to justice.

“I want to reassure the family and loved ones of Eamon Collins that we are committed to catching his killers.

“While they are not before the courts today, I want to reiterate that police will continue the investigation with the objective of putting them there.”

He called on anyone with information to call detectives in Legacy Investigation Branch on 101, email LIBEnquiries@psni.pnn.police.uk, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.