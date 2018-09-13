Hall treasurer allegedly stole nearly £15k

A hall management committee treasurer is to stand trial accused of stealing nearly £15,000, a judge ordered on Thursday of last week.

Co. Antrim man Kenneth McKee, 48, allegedly made cheques out to himself over a five year period.

The case relates to the Cloughfern Trustee and Hall Management Committee.

McKee, of Kings Walk in Newtownabbey, appeared before Belfast Magistrates’ Court charged with theft, fraud by abuse of position, and using a false instrument with intent.

According to the charges, he stole £14,500 in cash belonging to the committee between December 31, 2012 and January 1, 2018.

It is alleged that he abused his position as treasurer by withdrawing money from its bank account for his own personal use through cheques made payable to himself or another person.

McKee is also accused of using those cheques, knowing they were false, with the intention of having Danske Bank accept them as genuine.

At a preliminary enquiry, defence counsel Luke Curran did not contest submissions that his client has a case to answer.

McKee declined to call witnesses or give evidence at this stage.

Granting a prosecution application, District Judge Peter King returned him for a future trial at Belfast Crown Court.

Mr King agreed to release the defendant on £500 bail.