Halloween mask-wearing robbers make off with cash

Robbers wearing Halloween masks and armed with hammers demanded money from staff at commercial premises on Belfast’s Shankill Road this morning (Saturday).

The two robbers made off with a sum of cash, police have confirmed.

They added that while no one was hurt in the incident, staff members at the premises were left very badly shaken.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and information on the robbery, which was reported to police at approximately 9.55am.

Detective Sergeant Keith Wilson would appeal to anyone who was in the area and noticed any suspicious activity to contact detectives at Musgrave police station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 413 06/10/18.

Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.