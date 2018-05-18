‘Halt Troubles prosecutions’ says former DPP

Northern Ireland’s former director of public prosecutions has called for a halt to criminal prosecutions for conflict crimes.

Barra McGrory QC proposed there should not be a criminal justice process but an alternative used to retrieve information.

He told the BBC: “I am suggesting that there not be a criminal justice process but there be an alternative process to elicit information which is not linked to criminal sanction.”

Mr McGrory spent six years in charge of prosecutions in Northern Ireland, including legacy ones.

During his period in office there was strident criticism from MPs in England who claimed there was an imbalance between the prosecution of former soldiers and paramilitaries although the statistics showed otherwise.

Mr McGrory said he was not advocating a line be drawn under the past, but warned that the creation of the Historical Investigations Unit (HIU) would raise expectations without the quality of evidence being available.

“The evidence isn’t going to improve,” he said.

“Time cannot be wound back, so the quality of the evidence will still be very poor.

“There will be few convictions and in respect of those convictions, people will not be serving sentences commensurate with what they have been convicted for.”

Mr McGrory added: “At the end of five difficult years, millions spent, much emotional energy invested, will we be any better off?”

Northern Ireland Attorney General John Larkin QC has previously called for an end to prosecutions for Troubles-related crimes.

The British Government is consulting on measures addressing the toxic legacy of thousands of unresolved killings during the 30-year conflict.

It has proposed the HIU to take over police work with a view to possible prosecutions, as well as an information retrieval unit distinct from the criminal justice system.