Hammer wielding thieves rob hot food outlet

Two men went into a hot food outlet on the Lisburn Road with a hammer, threatened staff and escaped with cash, police say.

A police spokesperson said: “Detectives at Musgrave are appealing for information following a robbery at a hot food outlet on the Lisburn Road last night (Tuesday, 24 July).”

Detective Sergeant Adam Ruston said: “Shortly before midnight it was reported that two males entered the shop with one carrying a hammer before threatening staff and making off with a sum of cash.”

He added: “Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 1603 24/07/2018. Or, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”