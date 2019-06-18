Handbag thefts: Man, 35, being questioned on suspicion of robbery

Police investigating two incidents in which women had their handbags stolen have arrested a 35-year-old man on suspicion of two counts of robbery.

The incidents occurred in the Shore Road area of north Belfast on Sunday, June 16.

Sergeant Bethel said: “The first incident was reported at around 11.15am after a man snatched a handbag from a woman as she waited at a bus stop in the area. A member of the public gave chase and managed to recover the handbag and its contents. The second incident was reported around half an hour later, further along the Shore Road near Mount Vernon, when again, a woman who was waiting at a bus stop had her bag snatched. This time the man made off on foot with the bag into Mount Vernon estate.

“Both women were left badly shaken by these incidents and I am appealing to anyone with information to contact police.

"The man was described as being aged in his 30s, with a shaven head and was wearing a grey hooded Adidas top and jeans. If you saw a man matching this description or have any information which could assist with our enquiries please call officers at Musgrave on 101 quoting reference number 794 16/06/19."

Sgt Bethel said the arrested man remains in custody and is assisting police with their inquiries.