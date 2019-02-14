Hate-speech accused ‘does not think all Muslims are terrorists’

A man accused of inciting hatred of Muslims at a rally in Belfast spoke about love and friendship, a court has heard.

Prosecutors claim Paul Rimmer was intent on stirring up fear by warning of “a wolf coming down the track”.

The 56-year-old, of Modred Street in Liverpool, allegedly told a crowd Muslims were colonising and taking over British cities.

But a defence lawyer argued that he was only referring to social change in areas of Birmingham and Bradford.

Sean Mullan insisted Rimmer, who previously stood for mayor of Liverpool, had expressed the Christian faith of love and extending the hand of friendship.

“He does not think all Muslims are terrorists, he stands for peace,” the barrister contended.

Rimmer is on trial along with Paul Golding, 37, the leader of far-right group Britain First, over their speeches outside city hall in August 2017.

Jayda Fransen, 32, the grouping’s one-time deputy leader, and 61-year-old John Banks, of Acacia Road in Doncaster, south Yorkshire, are also charged.

All four deny using threatening, abusive or insulting words intended to stir up hatred or arouse fear.

The case at Belfast Magistrates’ Court centres on their speeches at the ‘Northern Ireland Against Terrorism’ event.

Demonstrators had gathered on the same day as a republican march to mark the use of internment without trial by the British Army at the height of the Troubles in 1971.

The court was shown footage of each of the accused addressing those gathered at the rally.

Golding allegedly referred to a mosque in Newtownards as part of his claims about Islam’s colonisation.

During his speech he said: “We have got a problem with one religion and one religion only, that is Islam.”

The court heard Fransen told those gathered there was no moderate version of Islam, and stated: “These people are baying for our blood.”

Rimmer allegedly warned: “There’s a wolf coming down the track; if you don’t wake up it will devour us all.”

A Crown lawyer argued their comments had nothing to do with terrorism, but were instead focused on stirring up fear and hatred against Muslims in Northern Ireland.

None of the four defendants gave evidence at the contested hearing.

But the defence argued they are entitled to freedom of expression – no matter how offensive their speeches may be.

Mr Mullan stressed the rally was lawfully organised, with police approval, and took place at a neutral venue rather than outside a place of worship which would have inflamed tensions.

Rimmer is not a member of Britain First and spoke spontaneously, the court heard.

“Any reference to Muslims is very limited and one must look to the broader context of this at an anti-terrorism rally,” counsel said.

“Mr Rimmer uses references to the IRA, the ‘tyranny of Nazism’, and he continues to express a viewpoint.

“He did not think his speech could be construed as threatening or menacing or insulting to other cultures, he references social change, social transformation, and his speech was for those taking a stand against terrorism.”

District Judge George Conner reserved his verdict following the two-day trial.