Police are appealing for information after a health worker’s car was vandalised.

The incident happened on Monday, January 20, while the vehicle was parked outside Manor Day Centre in Lurgan.

A police spokesperson said: “These are the people who look after us and this is just not on.

“The car itself is a silver Mini Clubman (the estate one).

“If anyone saw anyone acting suspiciously in that area or saw the car being damaged can they please contact Police using reference #1102 of 20/01/2020.”