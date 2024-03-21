Dean Dobbin

It has emerged that the body of the Downpatrick man was found in an apartment building in the popular resort of Puerto Rico.

It has been reported that Mr Dobbin suffered a head injury from a blow or a fall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This morning the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust confirmed they have been tasked to bring Mr Dobbin's body home to Northern Ireland.

A death notice online says that Mr Dobbin died suddenly while abroad.

“Loving father to Aodhan and dearly beloved son of David and Annemarie,” it adds.

"Much loved brother of Mark and David. Dear brother-in-law, uncle and nephew. Very deeply regretted by his entire family circle.”

Funeral arrangements have yet to be confirmed.

Photo of a view of Teror, Gran Canaria.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an emotional post Davy Dobbin says: “My bro my everything.. most beautiful heart you will ever of met.... I love you brother”.

Meanwhile another post from Tara Mc Mechan, posted publicly, says: “My king my angel, you fixed me, you made me trust again, after everything you listened you helped and never judged, you made me a better person, my heart is broken, my one and only forever!! My Dean my love forever”.

SDLP South Down MLA Colin McGrath also offered his condolences to the family and friends of a young Downpatrick man found dead in Gran Canaria.

The south Down MLA said: “I’d like to offer my thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of the young man from Downpatrick who has tragically been found dead in Gran Canaria.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This will come as devastating news and will be compounded by the difficulty of it happening overseas.

"It is never easy to lose a loved one, but to see a young life cut short in such circumstances is unimaginable.

“I understand that an investigation is underway into the circumstances of the man’s death and the family must be kept updated at this difficult time and receive the necessary help and support.

"I hope that he can be returned to Downpatrick as soon as possible so his family can lay him to rest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I know that people in this area will rally around the family as they come to terms with their loss and my heart goes out to them.”

Some of the tributes online say: “R.I.P Dean, so sad to hear this, thoughts and prayers go out to Davy, Mark and all the rest of the family and friends at this difficult time.

"You were a good lad Dean, absolutely heartbreaking”.

Some of the other messages say:

‘My king my angel, you fixed me, you made me trust again, after everything you listened you helped and never judged, you made me a better person, my heart is broken, my one and only forever!! My Dean my love forever’