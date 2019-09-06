Heartbroken family of murdered girl in plea to anonymous letter writer

The family of 18 year old Portadown girl Marian Beattie found murdered in 1973 after attending a nearby charity dance have appealed for the author of an anonymous letter to get in touch again.

After leaving the dance near at Hadden’s Quarry near Aughnacloy with a man it is thought there may have been a struggle and Marian fell more than 100 foot to the bottom of the quarry.

Marian'younger brothers Gerard and Fergal laying flowers and lighting candles at the area where Marian was killed.

The killer then made his way to Marian’s body where items of Marian’s clothes were removed. Spent matches were found, which it is thought the culprit used to illuminate the scene.

The murder remains unsolved and in July was featured in a four part Nolan’s True Crime Podcasts ‘Getting Away with Murder’.

Following the podcast the Beattie family received an anonymous letter that contained information regarding Marian’s murder.

Marian’s brother Gerard Beattie said in regards to the letter: “From the Beattie family to the person that wrote the letter would they please come forward or meet us in private if they would prefer we would really like to speak with them as soon as possible.”

Solicitor Darragh Mackin of Phoenix Law who has been working with the Beattie family said: “It is clear from the anonymous letter recently received that somebody out there has crucial information relating to the murder of Marian Beattie.

“We would therefore appeal to the respective author to come forward and make contact given the very relevant and crucial evidence they possess for both the ongoing investigation, and the pending legal proceedings.”

Criminologist and Author Robert Giles who has been investigating Marian’s murder for several years and has been working with the Beattie family said: “An anonymous letter was received at the start of July, which contained interesting information about the case of Marian Beattie.

“We would like to thank that person for sending the letter and appeal to that individual to please get in touch again. This individual will be spoken with in the strictest confidence. Their anonymity will be respected.”

“It is very important that they come forward and anyone else who feels they have information regarding Marian’s murder please get in contact, it is never too late to do the right thing and help bring closure to Marian’s family and her killer to justice.”