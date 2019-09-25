Heartless thieves ransack and rob popular NI ice-cream parlour

Thieves who broke into and robbed a popular Co Armagh ice-cream parlour have been branded 'heartless'.

The owners of Cafolla Joe's in Lurgan were horrified when they discovered their Market St parlour had been broken into this morning.

Named after the iconic Joe Cafolla who passed away last December, Cafolla Joe's opened recently and has been a popular venue throughout the summer.

Brian Lennon, who co-owns Cafolla Joe's with Joe's daughter Lisa, said it was obvious the thieves were looking for cash.

"We don't keep cash on the premises overnight," said Brian, who believes the robbery took place overnight (Tuesday night September 25).

However the place was ransacked.

Brian explained that there was significant damage to doors and and iPod and speaker had been stolen.

"It could have been much worse. We are a new business and it's a bit heartbreaking to know people from your own community would do this," he said.

Despite the attack, Cafolla Joe's is back open for ice-creams this lunch time.