Heatwave sparks increase in ‘creeper’ burglaries

The PSNI in east Belfast have issued a warning after a “noticeable increase” in ‘creeper’ burglaries following the prolonged spell of warm weather.

Writing on the PSNI East Belfast Facebook page, an officer warned: “Since late last week there has been a noticeable increase in what are known as ‘creeper’ burglaries.”

The officer continued: “Put simply an offender creeps into a house through an unlocked door or window and steals. It seems that due to the good weather people are forgetting to lock their doors.

“All across the city there has been an increase of this crime, usually with the cars keys stolen and then the car stolen.”

The PSNI officer added: “My advice is simple, don’t make it easy for people who want to sneak about and take your hard earned possessions!!! I know it’s warm and we all like to open doors and windows to keep the house cool, but when going out or at night, please close and lock all windows and doors.”