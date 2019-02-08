‘Heavily built’ armed men rob shop

Two armed men of “heavy build” threatened a female member of staff at a shop in west Belfast yesterday evening before making off with a sum of money, police say.

The men were said to be armed with a hammer and “what appeared to be a metal pole”.

The armed robbery happened at a shop at Durham Street on Thursday before 6.05pm.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Gardiner said: “Shortly before 6:05pm, it was reported that two males entered a shop in the area armed with a hammer and what appeared to be a metal pole.

“They threatened a female member of staff and made off with a sum of money towards the Divis Bridge area following the incident. The female member of staff was left badly shaken, but not injured.

“The males are described as being of heavy build and wearing navy hooded tops, with one top having distinctive writing on its left sleeve. Enquiries are continuing.”

The Detective Sergeant continued: “We would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1113 7/2/19. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”