Hero policeman, stabbed on duty, to be honoured at Buckingham Palace

A hero police officer who was slashed in the head with a knife as he protected a woman and her two children in Lurgan, is today being awarded teh Queen’s Gallantry Medal.

During the brutal attack in 2012, Sergeant Mark Wright, from Banbridge, was stabbed several times and suffered horrific injuries to his head and body.

PACEMAKER BELFAST 30/01/2017 Sergeant Mark Wright who has been awarded the Queens Gallantry medal.� � Sergeant Wright, put his own life in danger when he was called to a house in Lurgan in February 2012, where a man, was dangerously out of control. The man had assaulted a female in the house and then locked himself inside with two very young children.

He had been confronted by a man who had assaulted a woman and locked himself inside with her and two very young children.

Unknown to the officer the man was armed with two knives.

Despite the danger, Sgt Wright forced his way into the room where he was stabbed by the man several times and suffered dreadful injuries.

Furthermore, despite being badly hurt, he wrestled the man to the ground. The perpetrator also tried to stab one of Sgt Wright’s colleagues in the throat.

PACEMAKER BELFAST Sergeant Mark Wright who has been awarded the Queens Gallantry medal.� � Sergeant Wright, put his own life in danger when he was called to a house in Lurgan in February 2012, where a man, was dangerously out of control. The man had assaulted a female in the house and then locked himself inside with two very young children. � I have also attached images of Sergeant Wright from when he sustained his injuries in 2012.

Speaking when he was nominated for the award, Sergeant Wright said: “I am extremely humbled and honoured to have been nominated for the Queen’s Gallantry Medal. Our job as police officers is to protect lives and to keep people safe and on that night in question I was only doing my job protecting the individuals within the house.

“I will be accepting this award on behalf of all my colleagues with in the Police Service of Northern Ireland as this was a team effort.”

South Area Co-Ordinator, Chief Superintendent Alywin Barton added at the time: “I am hugely proud of Sergeant Wright and his colleagues. They have been recognised for their heroism and bravery.

“Sergeant Wright put his life in real danger and doing so protected and indeed saved the lives of others.”

The man was arrested, charged and sentenced to seven years in prison.