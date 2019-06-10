Heroin and thousands of pounds seized after people seen ‘acting suspiciously’ at Sprucefield

The PSNI said that they suspect thousands of pounds-worth of heroin has been taken off the streets following an operation which began with officers spotting suspicious activity in the Sprucefield area.

In all, they said 109 wraps of “suspected heroin”, worth an estimated £2,700, were seized, along with cash, and five people had been arrested.

At around 7.30pm on Sunday evening, the PSNI said its officers “noted some people acting suspiciously in the Sprucefield area of Lisburn” (where there is a major out-of-town retail park, just south of Lisburn city itself).

They said: “Police officers carried out a drugs search and recovered a quantity of suspected class A drugs, seized nearly £3,000 in cash and arrested a 25-year-old man, 23-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman on suspicion of a number of offences.

“During two subsequent follow-up searches at properties in north and south Belfast, smaller amounts of suspected class A and class B drugs were recovered, and a number of items seized including mobile phones, documents, £200 in cash and a computer.

“A 24-year-old male was arrested following the search in South Belfast and a 46-year-old male arrested in north Belfast.

“Each of those arrested are currently helping police with our enquiries.”