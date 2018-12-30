Hijacker attacks hospital worker with seven inch knife

A man attacked a woman with a seven inch knife in a bid to steal her car after she finished work in the early hours of this morning, police have reported.

The attack took place in the Crumlin road area of Belfast early this morning.

Detective Sergeant McPhillips said: “Just after a quarter past midnight, a female hospital staff member was returning to her car which was parked in Fleetwood Street.

“As she approached it, a male ran towards her and so she attempted to get into the vehicle quickly and lock the doors. However, he grabbed the door handle before she was able to do so, swore at her and told her to get out of the vehicle.

“She fought back against the assailant who then pulled a knife which is described as being six to seven inches in length. He threatened her and caught her arm with the knife, ripping the sleeve of her jacket. The woman, who is in her 20s, then ran back towards the hospital to raise the alarm.

“Although she was not physically injured in the incident, she was left very shocked by what happened.

“Her attacker is described as being 5’ 5” in height, of skinny build and wearing a dark-coloured hat or hood. He was also wearing a dark tracksuit with stripes down the arms of the top and dark bottoms. He wasn’t wearing gloves, was clean-shaven with some stubble and spoke with a Belfast accent.

“This was a frightening episode for this woman to experience as she finished a hospital shift helping others and we are appealing to the public for help. We believe the man left Fleetwood Street and made his way up the Antrim road to the Vicinage Park area where he was picked up by a silver-coloured car.”

The detective appealed for anyone who was in the area of the Crumlin road, Fleetwood Street or nearby Vicinage Park between 12 midnight and 12.45am this morning and who saw any suspicious activity or a male fitting this description to contacy police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 31 of 30/12/18.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously on 0800 555 111.