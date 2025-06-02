Historic Northern Ireland pub and restaurant 'closed for the foreseeable future' after 'deliberate' fire in early hours

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a report of a fire in Larne on Sunday, 2nd June.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PSNI Sergeant Allen said: “We received a report at around 2:50am of a fire at a commercial premises in the Browndod Road area.

"Officers attended the scene along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service who worked to extinguish the blaze.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Enquiries are ongoing and at this stage, the fire is being treated as deliberate.”

It has emerged that the pub and restaurant burned in the early hours of the morning was ‘Sixty Six’ which was formerly known as Billy Andy's.

Posting on social media, the new team at Sixty Six said: "Our premises will be closed for the foreseeable future. We will be calling customers today to speak with them. You can contact us on our Facebook page or by emailing [email protected]."

They say on their page ‘Our restaurant combines the idyllic surroundings of the Antrim countryside with the highest calibre of gastronomy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Belfast - Northern Ireland - 2nd June 2025 2025A County Antrim restaurant has said it will be closed for the foreseeable future after a suspected arson attack destroyed its premises in an early morning blaze.

‘Peat fires, low ceilings, and a fine selection of beers and whiskies, Billy Andy's remains true to its historic roots’.

Seven fire appliances and an aerial support unit attended the scene, and the blaze was extinguished by 8am.

Speaking on social media, the UUP’s Roy Beggs said: ‘Sad loss of local Restaurant & B&B through fire damage.

‘With Sixty Six's (Billy Andy's) roof gone & building gutted, it will take many months to repair.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Belfast - Northern Ireland - 2nd June 2025 2025A County Antrim restaurant has said it will be closed for the foreseeable future after a suspected arson attack destroyed its premises in an early morning blaze.

Police are also asking ‘anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 103 of 02/06/25’.