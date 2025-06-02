Historic Northern Ireland pub and restaurant 'closed for the foreseeable future' after 'deliberate' fire in early hours
PSNI Sergeant Allen said: “We received a report at around 2:50am of a fire at a commercial premises in the Browndod Road area.
"Officers attended the scene along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service who worked to extinguish the blaze.
"Enquiries are ongoing and at this stage, the fire is being treated as deliberate.”
It has emerged that the pub and restaurant burned in the early hours of the morning was ‘Sixty Six’ which was formerly known as Billy Andy's.
Posting on social media, the new team at Sixty Six said: "Our premises will be closed for the foreseeable future. We will be calling customers today to speak with them. You can contact us on our Facebook page or by emailing [email protected]."
They say on their page ‘Our restaurant combines the idyllic surroundings of the Antrim countryside with the highest calibre of gastronomy.
‘Peat fires, low ceilings, and a fine selection of beers and whiskies, Billy Andy's remains true to its historic roots’.
Seven fire appliances and an aerial support unit attended the scene, and the blaze was extinguished by 8am.
Speaking on social media, the UUP’s Roy Beggs said: ‘Sad loss of local Restaurant & B&B through fire damage.
‘With Sixty Six's (Billy Andy's) roof gone & building gutted, it will take many months to repair.’
Police are also asking ‘anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 103 of 02/06/25’.
‘Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org’.