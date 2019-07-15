Historic Orange hall at interface is targeted in sectarian hate crime

Paint has been splashed over an Orange hall in north Belfast.

Police are investigating the incident at Clifton Street Orange Hall, at the interface between loyalist Shankill and republican New Lodge, which is being described as an act of criminal damage and as a sectarian hate crime by the PSNI.

Inspector Natalie McNally said it happened on Sunday.

She said: “White paint was thrown at the hall sometime after 1.30pm splattering a fence and wall.”

North Belfast DUP MLA William Humphrey said two bottles containing paint had been smashe against the front railings and front wall of the Grade II listed building.

“It is utterly disgraceful that this historic building has been targeted in an attack by small-minded bigots,” he said.

“Those responsible demonstrate only their own moral depravity and sectarianism.

“The Orange Institution organised another wonderful Twelfth of July demonstration this year, enjoyed by hundreds of thousands of people across the province, and will not be deterred by hate crimes conducted against our halls.”