Police arrested a 26-year-old man after he damaged a number of houses and refused to get down off a roof.

They got a report of a man on a roof in Ashley Drive, off the Lisburn Road, south Belfast, at 9.30pm on Sunday.

As well as damaging a number of roofs and causing homes to be evacuated, his actions also left cars on the road damaged by slates.

He eventually came down at 1.30am.