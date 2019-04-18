HMRC scam sees another vulnerable NI person defrauded of thousands

Police have revealed that a HMRC scam is still ongoing around NI.

A post on PSNI Facebook says: "Police attended a call for service in South Belfast where someone was defrauded to the amount of £2500.

PSNI

"Please be careful when clicking on any links from even official looking emails.

"Take care of your personal data. If you're in doubt then don't click any links."

The post adds: "This fraud involved HMRC and even an official sounding bank call centre claiming to be Santander.

"The phone number even displayed as correct on the back of the persons bank card.

"If it sounds too good to be true then it probably is.

"If the person on the phone is trying to pressure you then hang up and go to the branch directly.

"It doesn't matter how old or young you are, they don't care. All they care about is getting your money."