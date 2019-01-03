Home of couple in 90s burgled - PSNI release video of suspects

The PSNI has released video footage of two men they would like to speak to in connection with the burglary of two people in their nineties in Northern Ireland on Wednesday.

The footage is brief but the two men can be seen relatively clearly.

A still image taken from the video released by the PSNI.

"We would be keen to identify these two individuals in relation to yesterday’s burglary of two people in their 90s," said the PSNI.

"It [the video] shows their movement and description and people may have noticed them either before or after the burglary.

"If you recognise them please call 101 quoting reference cc2019010200832.

"If you would prefer to remain anonymous please use Crimestoppers on 0800555111," added police.

The burglary occurred in Greenwell Street, Newtownards at approximately 4:00pm.