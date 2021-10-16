Home Secretary Priti Patel arrives arrives for a regional cabinet meeting at Rolls Royce in Bristol. on Friday October 15, 2021. PA Photo.

A spokesman for the Home Secretary said that she had also spoken to the Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle.

“The Home Secretary has asked all police forces to review security arrangements for MPs with immediate effect and will provide updates in due course,” the spokesman said.

Earlier, Ms Patel said she was “devastated” by the loss of Sir David in what she described as an “attack on democracy itself”.