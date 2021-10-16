Home Secretary Priti Patel has ordered an immediate review of MPs’ security following the killing of Sir David Amess while meeting constituents
Ms Patel met police and representatives of the security and intelligence agencies after the 69-year-old MP was fatally stabbed as he held a surgery in his Southend West constituency.
A spokesman for the Home Secretary said that she had also spoken to the Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle.
“The Home Secretary has asked all police forces to review security arrangements for MPs with immediate effect and will provide updates in due course,” the spokesman said.
Earlier, Ms Patel said she was “devastated” by the loss of Sir David in what she described as an “attack on democracy itself”.
The attack on Sir David came just five-and-a-half years after Labour MP Jo Cox was killed by a far right extremist.