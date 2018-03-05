Homeless man ‘kicked in head’ in city centre

A homeless man was allegedly kicked to the head as he slept in Belfast city centre, a court has heard.

Robert Davey, 21, is accused of involvement in the attack at Donegall Square East on Saturday.

Davey, of Falls Road in the city, was refused bail to attend a drug rehabilitation unit in Dublin.

He appeared before Belfast Magistrates’ Court to face charges of common assault and assault on police.

Opposing his release, a PSNI officer said the incident involved targeting “a homeless sleeping man, kicking him to the side of the face”.

The victim sustained facial and hand cuts in the attack, the court heard.

It was claimed Davey also grabbed and ripped up a file after being taken into custody.

“He seems to have major anger problems,” the officer added.

A defence solicitor described Davey as a vulnerable individual with a drug addiction.

“He has fallen through the cracks of society, it’s a very sad case,” the lawyer said.

District Judge Fiona Bagnall was told bail was being sought for Davey to attend a rehabilitation programme in the Republic of Ireland.

But denying the application, she ruled there was a risk of reoffending.

“At this point in time I’m not going to take the risk of him going to Dublin,” Mrs Bagnall said.

“The case before the court needs to be dealt with, if the offence is anything like it was described to me.”

She remanded Davey in custody to appear again by video-link on March 22.