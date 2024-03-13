Homes and buildings evacuated last night in Downpatrick as emergency services dealt with a suspected gas leak

Homes and buildings were evacuated last night in English Street in Downpatrick as emergency services deal with a suspected gas leak.
By Gemma Murray
Published 13th Mar 2024, 07:21 GMT
A Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesman said a smell of gas was reported at about 8.30pm and the NIFRS sent two appliances and two officers to the scene.

Last night the PSNI asked members of the public to avoid the area.