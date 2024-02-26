Homes and businesses evacuated after suspicious object found in the Newtownards Road area of Comber
Police are currently at the scene of a security alert in the Newtownards Road area of Comber following the discovery of a suspicious object this morning, Monday 26th February.
The Comber Road has been closed, and nearby buildings including the health centre and library, have both been evacuated as a precaution, as well as houses in the Newtown Green area.
Please avoid the area at this time and seek an alternative route for your journey. A further update will be provided in due course.