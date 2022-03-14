Homes evacuated after a number of suspicious items found - roads closed and diversions in place

A PSNI spokesman said that to facilitate the public safety operation, Fahan Street has been closed at both ends.

Cordons have been implemented and diversions are in place.

Inspector Robb said: "We understand the closure of Fahan Street will cause disruption, but this is necessary in order to make the area safe.

"We also recognise the inconvenience for all those who are having to leave their properties, and we thank everyone affected for their co-operation and patience.

"I want to reassure the community that when it comes to public safety we take no chances.

"We will keep you updated and bring you further information when we are in a position to do so."

SDLP councillor Brian Tierney said a security alert in the Fahan Street area of Derry is disrupting the lives of local residents.

Road closed

Councillor Tierney said: "This security alert is causing significant disruption in our city this afternoon and the last thing local residents should have to deal with is being forced from their homes on a Monday morning. Fahan Street has been closed causing difficulties to people who regularly travel through this area.

“I am on the ground engaging with local residents and community representatives to ensure they are supported until this security alert ends. I’m also liaising with police to try and establish a timeline for residents to return to their homes.