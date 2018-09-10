Homes evacuated and section of road closed during security alert

A security alert in the Shore Crescent area of north Belfast has ended, police have said.

A section of Shore Crescent was closed to traffic and a number of homes in the area were evacuated following the discovery of a suspicious object earlier today.

Inspector David McBride said: “A suspicious object discovered in the Shore Crescent area this afternoon was examined by ATO and declared not viable.

“A section of Shore Crescent which was closed to traffic has since reopened.

“I want to thank residents for their patience while we worked to keep the community safe.

“Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 516 of 10/09/18.”