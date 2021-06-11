Homes evacuated during ongoing security alert in Newtownabbey
Police are currently in attendance following a report of a suspicious object at the Shore Road area of Newtownabbey this afternoon (Friday, June 11).
A PSNI spokesperson said: “A number of homes have been evacuated and motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative main routes for their journey.”
A Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson added: “PSNI advise road users to avoid the A2 Shore Road area between Hazelbank Roundabout and Station Road due to an ongoing security alert.”
There are no further details at this time.
----
Click here to read Sinn Fein’s Gerry Kelly raises residents’ Glengormley flags ‘worries’ with PSNI
--
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers. Please consider purchasing a copy of the paper. You can also support trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription of the News Letter.