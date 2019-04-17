Homes evacuated in another NI town after security alert Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Police are currently attending a security alert at the Rathvarna Drive area of Lisburn this afternoon (Wednesday 17th April). A PSNI spokesman said a number of homes have been evacuated as officers investigate a report of a suspicious object. PSNI There are no further details at this stage. Councillors defer decision over licence at triple teenage death hotel Man arrested over INLA probe