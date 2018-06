A security alert is ongoing in the Short Strand area of Belfast.

A number of homes have been evacuated and the Madrid Street area has been closed to both vehicles and pedestrians.

A PSNI spokesman said: “Police are currently in attendance at a security alert at Madrid Street in East Belfast following the discovery of a suspicious object.

“The street has been closed to traffic and pedestrians and ATO have been tasked.”

The police spokesperson added: “There are no further details at present.”