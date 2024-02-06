Homes have been evacuated after a suspicious object was discovered in Newtownards - police ask public to avoid the area
Police are currently in attendance at Rosevale Avenue in Newtownards following the discovery of a suspicious object at a flat in the area.
A number of homes have been evacuated while an examination of the object is carried out – and officers are asking members of the public to avoid the area at this time.
They added that further updates will be provided in due course.