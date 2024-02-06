All Sections
Homes have been evacuated after a suspicious object was discovered in Newtownards - police ask public to avoid the area

Police are currently in attendance at Rosevale Avenue in Newtownards following the discovery of a suspicious object at a flat in the area.
By Gemma Murray
Published 6th Feb 2024, 16:02 GMT
Updated 6th Feb 2024, 16:32 GMT
A number of homes have been evacuated while an examination of the object is carried out – and officers are asking members of the public to avoid the area at this time.

They added that further updates will be provided in due course.