Homes in Bangor and Conlig are burgled on Christmas Day

There were eight burglaries and attempted burglaries in Bangor and Conlig on Christmas Day.

Police said houses on Stonebridge Lane and Stonebridge Avenue in Conlig were targeted, as were two properties in the Ashbury Road and Ashbury Avenue area in Bangor, two on the Silverbirch Road, and homes on Lord Wardens Crescent and Marlo Crescent.

Jewellery and cash, some from Christmas cards, were taken from each.

The suspects gained entry by smashing glass in doors and windows.

Detective Constable Armstrong said: “Each of these incidents occurred sometime between 12pm until 7pm and I am keen to speak to anyone who was in the area and who may have noticed anything that could assis the investigation.

“Please call 101, quoting reference number 890 of 25/12/19.”

Or, if someone can anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers.