Hooded man seen on CCTV sought by Krowka murder detectives

Chilling CCTV footage showing a murder victim’s last movements has been released in the hope of identifying a hooded man on the same Maghera street.

The body of Polish national Piotr Krowka, 36, was discovered at a derelict property on the Glen Road, Maghera on April 3, some four days after he was killed.

Mr Krowka had lived in the area on and off since 2005 and had recently fallen on hard times – sleeping rough in a number of vacant buildings.

Renewing their appeal for information, the PSNI has released the CCTV images in the hope of jogging people’s memories of the night of the murder.

Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy from Serious Crime Branch said: “From our enquiries we believe the vicious, sustained and unjustifiable attack on Piotr occurred on our around Easter Saturday, March 31.

“Piotr had made his way along the Coleraine Road at 8.50pm. As can be seen from the footage he then makes his way up Main Street at 8.58pm where he crosses the road and turns left onto Main Street and makes his way onto the Glen Road.”

D/supt Murphy added: “Chillingly during his journey up Main Street he is being followed by a hooded man. We need to establish who this man is, I believe that someone within the community knows him. I would appeal to two groups of people within the Maghera community, the first are the local people in the town many of who had helped Piotr through their charity and kindness.

“The bars and shops in the town were busy on Easter Saturday and I’m sure that someone saw something that could help with the investigation. Cast your mind back to that night, did you see Piotr in the town centre or on the Glen Road? Did you see him being followed or assaulted at any time?

“The second set of witnesses that I am appealing to are those who have direct knowledge of Piotr’s murder, I believe that someone has information about who killed him. I would ask those people to examine their conscience and ask themselves whether they can carry that burden of guilt forever?”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 919 of 03/04/18. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous.

Two 16-year-olds arrested as part of the investigation have been released on bail pending further enquiries.