Horrific details revealed after teenage girls beaten up by youths close to NI golf course

A distraught mum has spoken of how her daughter and young friend were badly beaten and verbally abused by youths close to an NI golf course.

The girls, who are aged just 16 and 17 years old, had been sitting on a wall near Belvedere close to the entrance of Lurgan Golf Club when they were attacked from behind.

PSNI

The police are investigating after the incident on Friday night which has left the girls petrified and suffering panic attacks.

One of the girl's mums spoke to the Lurgan Mail about how frightened her young daughter was and the horrific details of the attack.

She said: "The girls were just sitting there minding their own business when two guys started yelling at them “what the f**k are you doing here” and “who the f**k are you”

"Then one took my daughter and the other took her friend.

"They were pulled over the wall and beaten and kicked. There was some sort of weapon, not a knife, but something that was sharp. My daughter's friend didn’t really get a good look at it. Then they ran off and my daughter phoned me to tell me what had happened and to come get her.

"They have cuts and bruises and a bad case of shock. My daughter has since had a panic attack and severe anxiety," said the distraught mother.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "At about 11pm two young girls were sitting on a wall near to Belvedere Forest, by the entrance to the golf club. Shooting the breeze and chatting like any teenagers do.

"They were suddenly attacked from behind and pulled off the wall by two young men, they were verbally abused and beaten...thankfully nothing worse happened.

"The young men then ran off in the direction of the town centre.

"This was a totally unproved attack and two young girls doing nobody any harm.

"If you were in the area at that time. If you were passing and saw two boys in dark hoodies with their hoods up running in that area.

"If you managed to catch any of this on a dash cam. If you were a taxi driver passing and saw something unusual. If anyone saw anything we want to hear from you.

"You can either contact Police on 101, Message us on the PSNI Craigavon Facebook page or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting Reference No 2204 of 29/11/2019.

"All our kids should be able to go out of a night with their friends and come home the way they left....I think you'll agree."