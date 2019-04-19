Horror as teenage girl stabbed in Co Armagh

A teenage girl has been stabbed in Co Armagh

The girl, who is understood to be in her early teens, was rushed to hospital tonight.

Teen stabbed

The area around Dean's Walk in Lurgan was sealed off this evening after the incident.

A spokesperson for the NI Ambulance Service said: "We received a 999 call at 20.52 today (19 April 2019) following reports of a stabbing incident in Deans Walk area of Lurgan.

"NIAS despatched an emergency crew to the scene and following assessment and treatment at the scene a teenage girl was taken to Craigavon Area Hospital."

Upper Bann MLA Dolores Kelly spoke of her shock at this horrific incident.

"I spoke to the police this evening and I understand the very young teenage girl is in surgery," said Mrs Kelly.

"I understand someone is being spoken to in relation to this incident and if any one has any information, I would appeal for them to come forward to assist the PSNI in their enquiries."

Sinn Fein Cllr Liam Mackle said he was shocked at what happened.

"It appears that a young girl has been stabbed this evening in the Deans Walk area. Details are still coming out and it’s important that anyone with information helps the police in their investigation."

SDLP activist Ciaran Toman said: " Everyone in the community is shocked. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and loved ones. Everyone in this community is upset and disturbed at what happened. Everybody hopes that the young girl, who has been taken to hospital, makes a full recovery.

"I would appeal to anyone with information to contact the PSNI by calling 101."