Hospital patient gets suspended sentence after drunken outburst

A verbally abusive patient claimed he was going to “get the dissidents” after being escorted from a Belfast hospital, a court has heard.

Jonathon Taylor received a four-month suspended jail term for last Friday’s drink-fuelled outburst.

A judge told the 30-year-old he was only avoiding immediate imprisonment because of his immediate guilty pleas to disorderly behaviour and assault on police.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard Taylor, of Enfield Drive in the city, abused nursing and security staff over smoking inside the Mater Hospital.

Police were informed the tirade continued amid demands for medication.

He was then led from the hospital, shouting: “I’m away to get the dissidents.”

A prosecution lawyer said Taylor also stated the next time he saw those he had come into contact with they would “get done”.

He then ran up the Crumlin Road before being arrested following a further interaction.

Michael Boyd, defending, described his client’s behaviour as “very unsavoury”.

The barrister said: “He has asked me to apologise to the staff and police involved - it was totally without justification.”

Mr Boyd explained Taylor had taken too much drink, but stressed it was his first involvement in any disorderly actions at a hospital.

“He realises the court will have no option but to look at a custodial sentence,” counsel added.

Imposing four months imprisonment, District Judge Fiona Bagnall suspended the term for 18 months.