Hospital patient jailed for assault on doctor

A patient who assaulted a doctor and called her colleague a “f*****” has been jailed for four months.

Prosecutors said Christopher Quigley also threatened to slash police and security called to deal with him at the Royal Vicitoria Hospital in Belfast.

Based on his level of hostility, a judge told the 35-year-old: “You couldn’t get a worse scenario.”

Quigley, of Divismore Park in the city, was convicted of two counts of common assault, along with possessing quantities of Pregabalin and Diazepam.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard the drugs were found after he was admitted to the hospital on December 6 last year.

He became angry with a doctor who assessed him, shouting: “What the f*** did you bring me here for?”

Despite being warned that she would call security, Quigley began swearing louder.

According to the prosecution he then puffed out his chest, with his arms outstretched and fists clenched.

With the doctor fearing she was about to be hit, he pretended to spit in her face.

Staff intervened and warned that police and security were on their way, only for Quigley to reply: “I will slash them.”

At one point he raised his fists and swung a punch at a senior health assistant, but failed to connect.

A Crown lawyer said Quigley moved his head in towards the man’s face and started shouting.

“He was referring to him as a f****** f*****,” the prosecutor said.

Defence counsel Joel Lyndsay acknowledged the seriousness of his client’s “aggravated hostility in a hospital”.

But he argued that jailing Quigley would undo any progress in dealing with his issues.

“He’s disgusted with himself and he’s moving forward,” the barrister contended.

“He has great vulnerabilities himself and he’s apologetic.”

But District Judge Fiona Bagnall decided the case warranted imprisonment.

Imposing a four-month sentence, she said: “Bearing in mind the aggravation in the offending against a young doctor and another member of staff, I cannot see past immediate custody.”