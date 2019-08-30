House and car damaged in arson attack

Police investigating an arson attack on a house and car in Bangor during the early hours of this morning have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

The front window of the house in Fernmore Avenue was smashed and extensive damage was caused to the car.

Three males believed to have been involved in the incident, which occurred at around 1:40am, were seen making off from the scene.

“Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with any information that can assist police with their investigation to contact officers in Bangor on 101 quoting reference number 108 of 30/08/19,” Inspector Hanna said.