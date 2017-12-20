House damaged in Craigavon attack

Police are hunting for a man wearing a hoody after a house and car were attacked in Craigavon.

A brick was thrown through the kitchen window of a house in Enniskeen and damage caused to the driver’s door of a car parked outside.

The incident happened at 6am on Sunday morning.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “We know a male wearing a hoody was involved. If you live in the area and saw anything, or have heard anyone brag about this since, please get in touch. People who believe they have a right to damage others property should not be protected, they should be outed. Call us on 101 if you know anything. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. The incident number is 576 of 17/12/17.”