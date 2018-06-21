House damaged in Newtownabbey petrol bomb attack

Police are appealing for information after a petrol bomb attack on a house in Newtownabbey last night (Wednesday).

Detective Constable Robinson said: “Shortly before 9.20 pm it was reported a window had been smashed in the property at Arthur Avenue and a petrol bomb thrown at it which caused damage to the exterior.

“The house was unoccupied at the time of the attack.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 1418 20/06/2018.

Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.