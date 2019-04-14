House destroyed in suspected arson attack

Detectives are investigating a suspected arson attack in Birchmount in Newtownabbey on Saturday.

The blaze, which completely gutted one house and damaged another, was reported to police at around 2pm by colleagues in the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

It is their assessment that a recycling bin to the rear of the houses was set alight and the flames then spread to the homes.

Two vehicles parked outside were also extensively damaged.

Detectives are working to establish a motive and are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to get in touch on 101, quoting reference 675 13/04/19.