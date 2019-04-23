House gutted in overnight fire: Police appeal for information

Police officers investigating a fire that completely gutted a house in east Belfast early this morning have appealed for anyone with information about what happened to come forward.

There was no one in the property at Castlereagh Parade at the time of the incident, according to the PSNI.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

"The report of the fire was received at around 1.45am. Unfortunately the house has been completely gutted, but thankfully no one was home at the time. Minor damage was caused to a neighbouring property, but no injuries have been reported," a police spokesperson said.

"The cause of the fire is yet to be established and police are appealing to anyone with information to get in touch on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 137 of 23/04/19."