Householder threatened in Belfast burglary

Police are appealing for information following an aggravated burglary in the Milford Street area of Belfast earlier today (Saturday).

Detective Sergeant Conlan said: “It was reported that at approximately 9.00am three men gained entry to the property and threatened the male householder before making off with two mobile phones. The householder was not injured but was shaken as a result of this.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 474 07/07/2018. Or, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”