Houses and vehicle damaged in Larne petrol bomb attack

Detectives are appealing for information following an overnight arson attack on a property in Larne.

Detective Sergeant Pete Crothers said: “Shortly after 1:15 am of today (Thursday, June 7) it was reported that a petrol bomb had been thrown through the front of the house in Craigyhill. This caused extensive damage to it and also damaged the property next door.

Larne attack

“It is also believed a petrol bomb was used on a vehicle parked outside at the time which totally destroyed it.

“Fortunately there were no injuries as a result of these reckless actions but I am asking for the public’s assistance in bringing the perpetrators to justice. “

Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting reference 73 07/06/18. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.