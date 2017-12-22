Hugo Duncan declared bankrupt at High Court

Singer and broadcaster Hugo Duncan has been declared bankrupt at the High Court in Belfast.

Proceedings were brought against the 67-year-old over tax arrears related to his private entertainment company.

The order was based on a petition by HM Revenue and Customs.

Affectionately known as ‘The wee man from Strabane’, Mr Duncan first achieved stardom throughout Ireland as a country and western music singer.

He also hosts a hugely popular afternoon radio show on BBC Radio Ulster.

Under the terms of the court adjudication he is expected to be discharged from bankruptcy in 12 months’ time.

In a statement his spokesperson confirmed: “Mr Duncan is subject to a bankruptcy order in relation to his private entertainment business.

“Mr Duncan will fully cooperate with the order.”

Insolvency lawyer Maria Glover of Napier and Sons Solicitors, who acted for the entertainer, gave a similar pledge.

She said: “We are representing Mr Duncan in relation to his bankruptcy.

“He will work closely and co-operate with the Insolvency Service over the coming weeks.”