Human trafficking and people living in inhumane conditions just some of the problems of one street in Lurgan

Human trafficking, criminal behaviour and reports of people living in inhumane conditions are just some of the problems highlighted in one street in Lurgan.

Residents in Albert St have been complaining for several years of extreme criminality among a few other residents and have called on the authorities to deal effectively with the ongoing issues.

One resident said certain people have dragged what was once a tight-knit family street into disrepute.

“There are gangs openly intimidating local residents who are frightened of the horrific crimes some have been either accused or convicted of,” she said.

Sinn Féin Cllr Keith Haughian said he had contacted the PSNI to express concerns about activity taking place in Albert St.

He said: “For over a year now Sinn Féin have been in contact with local residents, listening to the many concerns raised.

“As a result we requested an increase in PSNI patrols and presence of community officers. Unfortunately, despite the efforts and engagement of the PSNI, many of the underlying issues remain.

“I have this week again spoken to a senior PSNI officer to express my continued concern that alleged criminal activity, human trafficking and reports of inhumane living conditions continue to be voiced by locals.

“I told the senior officer that such alleged criminality and human rights violations need to be thoroughly investigated and addressed by all relevant agencies.

“A multi agency approach is needed to ensure a safe community for all residents.”

Superintendent David Moore said: “Police in Lurgan, following recent engagement with members of the local community and political representatives, are re-examining issues in the Albert Street area, so that more effective solutions can be developed.

“Police will take any report of criminality very seriously but it is also important to recognise that the resolution of these issues may not solely be for policing.

“We will continue to work with local representatives and partner agencies and we are keen to find resolutions that everyone can live with, increasing community cohesion and allowing the area to move forward.

“We recognise that people are working very hard to deal with these issues, and the Police Service will continue to play our part in helping to resolve them.”