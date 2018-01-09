Hunt for Good Samaritan who helped injured crash victim

An appeal has been launched for a Good Samaritan who helped a badly injured accident victim on New Year’s morning.

Police in Craigavon are trying to find the woman driving a red Ford Fiesta who stopped to help after the crash.

The incident happened on the Moyraverty West Road between 1.20am and 1.45am.

Police said one man left the scene of the accident leaving another person with ‘horrendous injuries’.

Posting on Facebook, PSNI Craigavon said: “Some human beings are great. Others suck.

“Great human beings stop and help at injury road traffic collisions. Others are the sort who are involved in a serious injury collision and make off from the scene, leaving someone with horrendous injuries.

“The incident I refer to happened in the early hours of New Years Day. Thankfully, we’re fairly sure we have our guy, and he faces an array of allegations including dangerous driving and drink driving, which would explain why he didn’t want to stick around.

“That said, we need to speak to the awesome human being who stopped to help at the scene before we can complete our investigation.

“We know it was a female, driving a red Ford Fiesta. The accident was on the Moyraverty West Road in Craigavon between 1.20am and 1.45am on New Years Morning.

“If that is you, or you know who it is, please call us on 101. You are key to this investigation. The incident number is 207 of 01/01/18.”