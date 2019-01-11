Hunt on for attackers after young woman sustains serious facial injuries

A young woman has been treated in hospital for serious facial injuries after being assaulted in Dungannon last night.

It's the second assault to have occurred in the Railway Park area of the town.

On New Year's Eve a 50 year old man was attacked and injured.

In a social media post police appealed for information regarding last night's assault.

"If anyone was in this area at around 6:30pm yesterday (09/01/19) and seen a group of around six young males or anyone acting suspiciously can they please contact police on 101 quoting reference 874 of 10/01/19," it states.

