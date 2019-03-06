Hunt on for thieves who stole tools

Police in County Tyrone are hunting thieves who broke into a van and stole a number of tools.

The van was parked at Far Circular Road, Dungannon, and police are appealing for witnesses to contact them.

The theft is believed to have taken place between 2.45pm and 6pm last Saturday.

Tools including a DeWalt saw, a Makita Circular Saw, Makita Cordless Twin Pack impact drill DMK driver, Milwaukee 18U Hammer drill, Milwaukee 18U Twin Pack, Zou Cordless Circular Saw, Stittl Con Saw, DeWalt Saw Bench, Makita 240V Hammer Drill, Makita Radio, four 5AH Batteries and a Bosh Kangaroo Drill were stolen from the Blue Toyota van as it was parked on the grass verge of the Far Circular Road.

Constable Morton said: "Enquiries are continuing and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the Far Circular Road area at the time of the incident, or who may have been in the area to please contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1056 2/3/19."

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.'